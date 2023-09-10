Who Is Alissa McCommon? Tipton County Teacher Charged With Rape of Child Explained!

Alissa McCommon is a 38-year-old former high school English teacher from Tennessee, United States, according to the local newspaper “The Leader”. She has been arrested on suspicion of rape of a child. Police are expected to file additional charges. According to Covington police Chief Donna Turner, multiple juveniles have contacted the police since McCommon’s arrest to say that she befriended them through online gaming and began playing games with them. She then sent them inappropriate photos and asked for sexual relations, police said. The arrest comes after McCommon was accused of sending unsavory selfies to several students she allegedly groomed through gaming. Let’s read the whole article.

She was the 4th grade English, Language, and Art teacher (students aged 9-10) who allegedly confessed to having inappropriate conversations with former students. If convicted, she could go to jail for up to 25 years. According to reports, she's currently charged with one count of rape on a child. In this case, that means unlawful sexual assault on a victim (8-13 years old) by the accused or the accused by a victim. Tipton Co. sheriff's office detectives are talking to witnesses and trying to find out if there are any other victims.

Who Is Alissa McCommon?

The investigators are working to figure out who else was involved in the abuse, who knew about it, and who knew where it happened. They've also talked to the U.S. Attorney's office and plan to bring any federal charges they can on the victims for using cell phones, having inappropriate relationships, and doing things across state lines. They'll do whatever it takes to make sure this case is prosecuted to the fullest extent possible. They'll continue to work with the victim and their family every step of the way. On August 24, a parent made an allegation that McCommon had raped a child, and McCommon is being held without bail.

The Tipton County School District released a statement on Friday saying that their thoughts and prayers are with everyone who was affected by the events reported by law enforcement. They also said that even though the teacher was suspended without pay, they still have to follow the rules of the law when dismissing a teacher. "We will continue to consult with our legal counsel and make our employment decisions by the requirements of the law," they said. On Friday, a Facebook group administrator leaked a photo of the teacher being led away in handcuffs before news of the arrest had been released. It was later reported that the teacher had been booked into the jail a few hours later.