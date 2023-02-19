Who Is Alyssa Lee? 16 year old Dies Tragically After Involved in a Wrong Way Crash

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that 16 years old girl has passed away recently. The 16-year-old girl was identified as Alyssa Lee. She passed away after involving a crash and this tragic accident happened on Highway 75 A. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

According to the report, Alyssa Lee was a 16-year-old girl who was from Carbondale. She died after involving a crash. She died as a result of the collision, which occurred about 0.5 miles north of S.W. 97th street. Scranton man is being detained on a $ 50,000 bond on Saturday at the Shawnee County Prison in association with DUI, aggravated violence while DUI, and driving the wrong way on a split highway. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so plaese read the complete article.

Anthony Ray Tugwell was jailed and was charged with driving the wrong way and with a DUI. No formal charges were brought. Tugwell was the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Impala in the crash. As per the report, the cars involved in the collision were a 2010 Chevrolet Impala Driven by Tugwell alone on a divided section of US75 travelling north in the southbound lanes and a 1995 Dodge Intrepid driven by Lee alone travelling south in the southbound lanes. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people have been very saddened and shocked by the incident. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As far as we know, the accident report said that Tugwell was not hospitalized, while lee was brought to a Topeka hospital where she was later confirmed dead. On the basis of the jail records, Tugwell was detained around 2:14 am on Thursday at the Shawnee County Jail. When the 16-year-old girl passed the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid a tribute to her on social media platforms.