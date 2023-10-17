Who Is Amanda Webster? Body Found in Puerto Rico During Search For Missing Indiana Art Teacher

Amanda Webstar, a teacher at the Thompson Crossing Elementary School in Indianapolis was missing for the last few days. Recently, it was shared that her dead body was found in the river in Puerto Rico, and this news is getting so much attention on the internet. Many are showing thier interest in knowing more about this incident, which is creating a buzz on the internet. Lots of people are hitting the online platforms and asking multiple questions. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of information about this incident and also talk about herself in detail.

Reportedly, her dead body was discovered in the river in Puerto Rico. According to the reports, the Puerto Rico authorities confirmed on Saturday that they found a dead body during their search for missing 44-year-old Webster. The dead body was found in a rocky region of a river but the body they discovered has not been officially recognised. The authorities stated this statement through the medium of a Facebook post. However, the close ones of Webster’s family confirmed the deceased person found in Puerto Rico was Webster. Several details remain to share, so scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Who Is Amanda Webster?

Amanda Lynn Webster was missing last week and she disappeared from her Airbnb on a trip to the island. She was an Indianapolis woman and an art teacher at a local elementary teacher. She has gone missing while on vacation in Puerto Rico. She was last seen in Casa Parcha, sector Camino Viejo in Naguabo which is also known as a city on the east side of the Island. The Local Polie Commissioner Antonio Lopez Figueroa activated a missing-person alert on Friday after her missing and the department asked the local citizens on the Island to help in the search for Webster on 11 October 2023.

She was a 44-year-old art teacher at Thompson Crossing Elementary School in Franklin Township. She was a resident of Indianapolis and now her death news is heartbreaking news for her loved ones. She went on a vacation on the island but did not return and was missing earlier this week. After her missing the authorities requested Puerto Ricans to assist in the search for Webster on Friday. But the cops found a dead body and her close ones confirmed Amanda Webster was discovered dead in a river in Puerto Rico. Meanwhile, she is no more but the exact circumstances of her death is not revealed yet. We will update you soon. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.