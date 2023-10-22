Who Is Amar Prasad? Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Amar Prasad Reddy Arrested Charges

On Saturday, 21 October 2023, the Tamil Nadu police arrested six Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, including the head of the party’s Sports and Skill Development Cell, Amar Prasad Reddy, in connection with the incident that took place on Friday evening in front of the party’s state president’s residence on East Coast road (Panaiyur), where the flagpole of the party had been removed without authorization.
The police alleged that the 45-foot flagpole, which had been erected without prior permission, was obstructing the public and presenting a safety hazard due to its proximity to electrical cables. On Friday evening, the police and the civic authorities attempted to take down the flagpole. However, a crowd of approximately 110 people, led by BJP State Vice-President Karu, objected to the move and staged a demonstration. Despite being warned by the police, Karu led the crowd and engaged in an altercation with the officials. The police further alleged that some cadre threw stones at a police earthmover, resulting in damage to the vehicle’s window panes.
Who Is Amar Prasad?
Mr. Annamalai said the cadre was just trying to “push the vehicle” but didn’t throw any stones. He also said that one of his party’s functionaries, Vivin Bhaskaran, had been injured in a lathi charge by the police. He said people in Tamil Nadu would soon learn a lesson from the DMK, who he said were acting in arrogance and revenge for the BJP’s criticism of the DMK’s “corrupt and inefficient” government. He also said the “draconian” DMK couldn’t stand up to the “intimidating” BJP cadre, and that the party would put up 10,000 flags across the State in 100 days. A lot of BJP leaders spoke against the arrest, especially of Mr. Reddy.
Leave a Comment