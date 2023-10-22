Who Is Amar Prasad? Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Amar Prasad Reddy Arrested Charges

On Saturday, 21 October 2023, the Tamil Nadu police arrested six Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, including the head of the party’s Sports and Skill Development Cell, Amar Prasad Reddy, in connection with the incident that took place on Friday evening in front of the party’s state president’s residence on East Coast road (Panaiyur), where the flagpole of the party had been removed without authorization.

The police alleged that the 45-foot flagpole, which had been erected without prior permission, was obstructing the public and presenting a safety hazard due to its proximity to electrical cables. On Friday evening, the police and the civic authorities attempted to take down the flagpole. However, a crowd of approximately 110 people, led by BJP State Vice-President Karu, objected to the move and staged a demonstration. Despite being warned by the police, Karu led the crowd and engaged in an altercation with the officials. The police further alleged that some cadre threw stones at a police earthmover, resulting in damage to the vehicle’s window panes.

The police used force to remove the cadre and remove the flagpole. Initially, 110 persons were arrested, but all were later released, except for five men who were alleged to have been involved in damaging the vehicle. Later, on Saturday, Mr. Reddy was arrested for his alleged role in the incident. All six were taken to judicial custody. Talking to the press, Mr Nagarajan said that it is common practice to put up flags in front of the homes of all the State leaders of all the political parties. If the flagpole had to be taken down due to objections from a few people, will the government take down unauthorized DMK flagpoles if the BJP raises objections, he said, adding that other party flags had been put up near the road at several places on the East Coast Road.