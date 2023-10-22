Headline

Who Is Amar Prasad? Tamil Nadu BJP Leader Amar Prasad Reddy Arrested Charges

5 hours ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

On Saturday, 21 October 2023, the Tamil Nadu police arrested six Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, including the head of the party’s Sports and Skill Development Cell, Amar Prasad Reddy, in connection with the incident that took place on Friday evening in front of the party’s state president’s residence on East Coast road (Panaiyur), where the flagpole of the party had been removed without authorization.

Who Is Amar Prasad

The police alleged that the 45-foot flagpole, which had been erected without prior permission, was obstructing the public and presenting a safety hazard due to its proximity to electrical cables. On Friday evening, the police and the civic authorities attempted to take down the flagpole. However, a crowd of approximately 110 people, led by BJP State Vice-President Karu, objected to the move and staged a demonstration. Despite being warned by the police, Karu led the crowd and engaged in an altercation with the officials. The police further alleged that some cadre threw stones at a police earthmover, resulting in damage to the vehicle’s window panes.

Who Is Amar Prasad?

The police used force to remove the cadre and remove the flagpole. Initially, 110 persons were arrested, but all were later released, except for five men who were alleged to have been involved in damaging the vehicle. Later, on Saturday, Mr. Reddy was arrested for his alleged role in the incident. All six were taken to judicial custody. Talking to the press, Mr Nagarajan said that it is common practice to put up flags in front of the homes of all the State leaders of all the political parties. If the flagpole had to be taken down due to objections from a few people, will the government take down unauthorized DMK flagpoles if the BJP raises objections, he said, adding that other party flags had been put up near the road at several places on the East Coast Road.

Mr. Annamalai said the cadre was just trying to “push the vehicle” but didn’t throw any stones. He also said that one of his party’s functionaries, Vivin Bhaskaran, had been injured in a lathi charge by the police. He said people in Tamil Nadu would soon learn a lesson from the DMK, who he said were acting in arrogance and revenge for the BJP’s criticism of the DMK’s “corrupt and inefficient” government. He also said the “draconian” DMK couldn’t stand up to the “intimidating” BJP cadre, and that the party would put up 10,000 flags across the State in 100 days. A lot of BJP leaders spoke against the arrest, especially of Mr. Reddy.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

are apple cider vinegar gummies any good
firmx male enhancement capsules
wellpath organic apple cider vinegar gummies 60 count
best vr games to lose weight
cbd gummies chicago
cial rx male enhancement
just cbd gummies promo code
is it safe to have sex during placebo pills
blood pressure medication blister packs
lasix treatment high blood pressure
vasectomy fixed my erectile dysfunction
putekana cbd gummies
blood pressure meds a specialty medication
hemp gummies tsa
what ed pills are at gnc
get high blood pressure medication online
cbd gummies arlington tx
how can a type 1 diabetes lose weight
where to buy pure kana cbd gummies
how to take yes you can diet pills
Zenzi Hemp Gummies
Cbdfx Cbd Gummies With Melatonin
Cbd Oils Products
Cbd Pain Cream Canada
Fab Cbd Oil For Anxiety
Cbd Gummies Uk Boots
Buy Martha Stewart Cbd Gummies Review
Green Leafz Cbd Gummies Shark Tank
Best Cbd Gummies Melatonin Reviews
Cbd Gummies Tennessee
Cbd Clinic Pro Sport Pain Stick Product Description
Cbd Vegan Gummies 25mg Each 500 Mg
Wa Cbd Products
Reviews On Trufarm Cbd Gummies
Cbd Oil For Gout Pain
does an enlarged prostate cause erectile dysfunction
how safe is penis enlargement surgery
will running increase sex drive
what will deminish sex drive
online viagra south carolina
do men have a sex drive in their 50
levothyroxine and sex drive
quitting alcohol and sex drive
why do i not have any sex drive
what to do to enlarge my penis
can stress increase sex drive
early menopause and low sex drive
honey for erectile dysfunction
increase your male sex drive naturally
sex drive by age and gender