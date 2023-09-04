Who Is Amber Alert Jefferson? 9-year-old Amber Alert Subject Out of East Tennessee Found

In this article, we are going to share the case of Carmen Ascota who went missing and was recently founded by the authorities. She is a 9-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday and a police investigation was conducted for her search. There is an Amber Alert Jefferson also began her search and lots of queries are arriving in the people’s minds. Here we are going to share all the details related to herself and also talk about the whole investigation, so read completely.

As per the reports, a 9-year-old girl had vanished on Saturday and police began an investigation after reporting about her missing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert in Jefferson for her search and this news gathered a lot of attention among the people. Police shared in the Amber Alert that she was last seen on Saturday evening in the vicinity of Coile Road in Jefferson City and she wore a red shirt and white pants. It is also shared that her height is around 4 feet tall, weighing 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. They shared a number and said if anyone saw her then contact the police.

Who Is Amber Alert Jefferson?

In this investigation, Natalie Navarro was the suspect of an Amber Alert and he has been located. He is 17 years old and is facing the charges of murder. Initially in the investigation, it is believed that the suspect abducted her and now he is facing charges. Garland Police Department shared on Friday that the suspect is determined to be charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of Arturo Pena. On the other hand, the 9-year-old went missing from an apartment complex in Far East Dallas but our sources confirmed that she was recently found safe. Swipe up this page to know how she founded and more about herself.

Yes, you heard right that Carmen Acosta was found safe in Webb County early Sunday 3 September 2023, and taken into police custody. She was found safe by the Garland police. Recently, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that she was found safe in Knoxville on Sunday. Her safe founding news was confirmed and shared on Sunday at about 03:30 pm and the authorities shared that "She had been located unharmed in Knoxville." Her family thanked the authorities for finding er daughter safe and this case was solved shortly. There are not many details about the missing girl.