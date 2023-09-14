Who is Amy Marie Kemper? Florida Mom Charged With Leaving Son, 11, With Dead Man

In this article, we are going to share the details of Amy Marie Kemper who was arrested and gathered huge attention on the internet recently some times. She was arrested for involving her son in a crime incident and there is an investigation is also ongoing. The authorities have shared some reports related to this incident and we are here to share every single piece of information related to this incident and also talk more related to this incident. Let us continue this article to know the details of this incident.

According to the reports, a Florida mom Amy Marie Kemper took her 11-year-old son into a drug-fueled threesome and left her son alone close to a dead man. She has been arrested for taking her son to a hotel room and engaged her son in group s*x. In the hotel room, she drank, snorted cocaine, used marijuana, and also involved her son in a group of s*x with two men. It was a shameless and bad kind of activity. Now, the news of this incident is making headlines on the internet and circulating on various social media pages. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Who is Amy Marie Kemper?

It is also shared that one man of the two men in the hotel room was passed away overnight only feet away from where the child was sleeping. After this incident, authorities responded to a medical issue and arrived at the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in the 100 block of 16th Road East in Palm Coast at about 9:39 a.m. on Sunday morning 10 September 2023. Paramedics attempted to save the life of a 60-year-old unresponsive adult man but he was confirmed dead after “extensive life-saving measures” were exhausted.

Her mother, Amy Marie Kemper is a 32-year-old Florida woman. shared "She took her son only inside the room before engaging the threesome and they tried to put the couch her son was sleeping on into a closet". She is facing the charges of child negligence without any serious injury in connection with the lewd event. Authorities also arrested a 52-year-old male who was inside the hotel room with the deceased man. This incident occurred around 2 p.m. on the last night of her arrest and she met five guys the night before. She picks up her son from his grandmother's residence and returns to the hotel room. She is now taken under custody and the investing continues.