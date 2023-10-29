Who is Anaiya Bains? 13-year-old Girl Missing in Vancouver Found Safe, Family

A worrying news has surfaced on the internet in which it has been revealed that a girl named Anaiya Bains has gone missing. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it went viral and was also attracting people’s attention. People are becoming curious to know about this news. After the news of Anaiya Bains going missing, people started asking many questions like where was Anaiya Bains last seen. How many days have passed since Anaiya Bains went missing? Have the police released their investigation to bust Anaiya Bains many more questions. Alkeen, we have collected some information related to the news of Anaiya Bains’ disappearance. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know in depth about the disappearance of Anaiya Bains.

According to the information, it is being told that Anaiya Bains is 13 years old and before she went missing, she was last seen at 3:40 p.m. on the grounds of John Oliver High School, located near Fraser Street and East 41st Avenue. After which nothing has been found about Anaiya Bains. Anaiya Bains’s family informed the police about her disappearance. While identifying Anaiya Bains, her family told her that she is a 13-year-old South Asian girl. Her height is 5 feet 7 inches, she is tall and has brown eyes. She was wearing a black Nike hoodie when she last went missing.

Who is Anaiya Bains?

Taking this matter seriously, the police have continued their investigation to find Anaiya Bain. Everyone has been feeling sad since the disappearance of Anaiya Bains. On the other hand, to find Anaiya Bains, her family has taken the help of social media and shared all the information about Anaiya Bains with the people. To trace the girl, her parents have appealed to the people that if they see their daughter anywhere then they should immediately contact them or go to the nearby police station and inform them about the girl.

The police are still continuing their investigation to find her, but till now no information of any kind has come to light about Anaiya Bains. Anaiya Bains's case is now creating more trouble, everyone is just hoping that Anaiya Bains will be found safe.