Who Is Andrey Botikov? Russian Scientist Who developed Covid Vaccine Found Dead

The official Russian authorities are investigating the murder case of a top scientist who had worked on the development of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines in 2020. The Russian scientist has been identified as 47-year-old Andrey Botikov who did in a horrific incident. According to the sources, Andrey was strangled to death in his Moscow apartment. The incident took place on Friday, March 3, 2023. He was the virologist at the Gamaleya National Research Center which was released in 2020. Now, his sudden passing has shocked the entire community to whom he had worked with.

Who Is Andrey Botikov?

It was suggested earlier that Andrey had survived the attack after an intruder broke into his home. Now, the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) has opened a probe into the matter and has zeroed in on a 29-year-old man who is alleged to have killed Andrey with the belt over a disagreement. A statement has been released by the ICR’s Moscow division which informed that a criminal investigation was ongoing and that the assailant was nabbed “in the shortest possible time. During the interrogation, he admitted his guilt, and he was charged. Previously, the defendant was prosecuted for committing a serious crime”.

As per Russia’s media report, the suspect has been identified as Alexie Z and has previously spent 10 years behind the bars for providing s*x services. Well, Andrey Botikov was the celebrated scientist in the country and had been awarded the Order of Merit for the Fatherland for his work on the vaccine. Before working on the development of the Sputnik V vaccine, he had worked at the Russian State Collection of Viruses D.I. Ivanovsky Institute of Virology as a senior scientist. During his contribution as a scientist, he earned huge respect and love from his people. Andrey will be always remembered as a loving person.