Who Is Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas? NBC ‘Dateline’ to Investigate Infamous Phoenix Canal Killings

The name of Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas is going viral on the internet and gaining a lot of attention from viewers. In this article, we are going to give you the details of Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas. The netizens are coming on the internet and wondering about Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas. According to the sources, the murders of Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas in Arizona went unsolved for more than 20 years. The women Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas were murdered in the early 1990s.

let’s talk about first Angela Brosso. Angela Brosso was a beloved native of Phoenix, Arizona. Her dead body was found on November 9, 1992, along a canal. She was in a relationship with her boyfriend and they were living together. On the day of her disappearance, she went cycling alone, but she never came back. The police found the dead body of Angela Brosso naked with a pair of sneakers. As per the autopsy report, she was se*ualy assaulted. On the other side, if we talk about Melanie Bernas, she was also murdered.

Who Is Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas?

Melanie Bernas was 17 years old at the time of her passing and a talented student at Arcadia High School. According to the reports, her dead body was found in September 1993. Melanie Bernas’s dead body was found almost one year after Brosso’s dead body. Melanie Bernas’s disapprence report was filled by her mother Marlene Bernas. As per the reports, Melanie Bernas was missing with her bike on September 21. Her dead body was discovered at Castles N’Coasters where Brosso’s head was found. This case has still described as a cold case for decades. The murders occurred back to back in less than two years.

This case becomes cold because of the limitation in technology and the disappearance of other evidence. But, it was almost discovered that the killed woman was the same person. The killer was the same one who brutally killed Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas in the same way. In 2015, this case took a huge turn when the investigation again started. Detective Clark Schwartzkopf decided to solve this case. Later, Bryan Patrick Miller was found the suspect in this case and he was sentenced to death in June 2023. This case was solved because of DNA evidence and Bryan Patrick Miller was arrested in 2015. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.