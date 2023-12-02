Who is Ankit Tiwari? Tamil Nadu Police Searches Madurai Office, ED Officer Arrested

The recent viral news is coming that the Enforcement Directorate Officer Ankit Tiwari is found guilty of accepting a bribe of 20 lakh from a doctor. Currently, the name of the ED officer is on the top of the social media headlines and circulating over the internet. This news created a huge controversy. The officer Ankit Tiwari was arrested by the Tamilnadu Police for accepting a 20 lakhs bribe. Recently, the headlines generated huge attention. Ankit Tiwari’s news has gone viral on various platforms and has become the main discussion topic in the city. Let’s discuss this in detail.

If you are searching for who is Ankit Tiwari let us inform you that Ankit Tiwari is serving the position of an enforcement officer within the Madurai Enforcement Department office under the Union government. The news of Ankit Tiwari has quickly become one of the most popular things on the internet. According to the sources, the ED officer Ankit Tiwari was caught by the department for demanding 20 laks bribe from a doctor. The incident happened in the Dindigul district. The ED Officer Ankit Tiwari is caught by the Tamil Nadu Police. Currenlty, the Tamil Nadu Police searches Madurai Office. Swipe up the page to know more.

Who is Ankit Tiwari?

According to the DVAC department’s report, the search is still ongoing. The department is searching the sub-zonal office in Madurai. The investigation has been ongoing since Friday night. The ED Officer Ankit Tiwari was arrested on Friday by the Tamil Nadu Police Department. Ankit Tiwari and the ED team are facing serious legal charges for accepting a 20 lakh bribe from a doctor. The Ed Officer Ankit Tiwari was caught “red-handed” for demanding a 20 lakh bribe from a doctor. The investigation took place at the sub-zone in Madurai. After this, the department found that Ankit Tiwari and his ED team were involved with many individuals. Swipe up the page.

Ankit Tiwari is described as part of the 2016 batch of officers. He served as an officer in Mandya Pradesh and Gujarat. Currently, he is serving as an enforcement officer. As per the DVAC reports, the doctor was asked to appear in Madurai on October 30, 2023. The ED Officer Ankit Tiwari demanded 3 crore from the doctor to avoid legal action. later, he fixed to collect a 51 lakh bribe from the doctor. The doctor filed the case against Tiwari at the Dindigul district Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Unit. The ED Officer Ankit Tiwari was caught by the DVAC on Friday for accepting a 20 lakh bribe. The investigation is still ongoing. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.