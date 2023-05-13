Who Is Anna Cramling Boyfriend? Check Relationship Status And Dating Timeline Images

Today, we are sharing information about Anna Cramiling who is a well-known Spanish-Swedish chess player. Recently. her name is circulating on the internet and getting a lot of attention. She is Twitch live streamer and YouTuber. People are searching in massive quantities for Anna’s boyfriend. Who is Anna’s Boyfriend? Is she dating someone? She is going viral on various social media platforms. Her fans want to know her relationship status. Her fans also want to know her dating timeline. Her news is spreading around the internet. People are very excited to know about Anna’s boyfriend so here we come with all information for you. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, she is a Spanish- Swedish chess player. Even she holds the FIDE title of Woman Master. She was born on April 30, 2002. Currently, she is 21 years old. She grew up in Malaga, Spain. Her father’s name is Juan Manuel Bellon Lopez and her mother’s name is Pia Cramling. She has the title of Woman FIDE Master. Further, in 2018 her peak rating was 21275. In 2014 she removed to Sweden to live with her parents at the age of 11. She was playing chess at the age of three and her entire family is a chess player. Her mother is from Sweden and her father is from Spain.

Who Is Anna Cramling Boyfriend?

Moreover, both her father and mother hold the Grandmaster title. She wins many chess competitions in Sweden. Not only this she is even popular on various social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitch streamer, and Instagram. She has a massive fan following on Instagram and YouTube. She has over 400k subscribers on her YouTube channel. Basically, she shared her chess experience and love for the game. Further, she was nominated for Best Chess Streamer at the Streamer Awards.

She never shared any information about her boyfriend. It is still unknown whether she is in a relationship. She is focusing on her chess career and success on Twitch and YouTube.