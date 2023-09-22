Who Is Anthony Dibella? NY Man Who Killed His Sister Because He Thought She Was a Witch

Here, we will talk about Anthony Dibella whose name has been making headlines online for the last few days. He is a resident of New York and it is coming out that he killed his sister. Yes, you heard right he killed his sister and this news is rapidly circulating on the top of the news channels. Lots of questions are arising in people’s minds and many are hitting the search engine and asking why he killed his sister, who is Anthony Dibella, and more about this incident, so we made an article and shared all the details related to him.

Our sources have deeply searched and there is an investigation is also ongoing regarding this incident. As per the reports, he killed his sister because he thought that she was a witch and he was sentenced to spend 18 years of his life in prison. He is a New York man and sentenced to prison for 18 years for killing his sister. The victim is identified as Wanda Paoli and she was 67 years old at the time of her passing. Anthony believed that his sister was a witch and justified the heinous act with his own supernatural faith.

Who Is Anthony Dibella?

After this incident, the authorities arrested him and charged him with one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree over the gruesome slaying of his sister Paoli in April 2022. However, he was initially pleaded not guilty to all three counts of allegations but later, he found guilty of the lone murder charge in July. The suspect stabbed her with the blade of a bayonet and an awl in the neck, head, and face. Still, some details remain to share, so continue your reading.

If we talk about weapons, the blade of a bayonet and an awl is a small tool often used for leather working or to put notches in wood. The suspect confessed his crimes to several authorities and his brother. The siblings were living with their 89-year-old mother in one house located on Failing Shores Lane at the time of the crime. Thier mother is unharmed and fine. Anthony called the police and admitted his crime. This incident occurred on 28 April 2023 and Jefferson County continues this investigation.