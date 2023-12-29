Who Is Anthony Dodson Jr? Rising Boxer Anthony Dodson Jr. Stabbed in Liverpool

There is shocking news coming forward related to a fatal stabbing incident in which Anthony Dodson Jr. was stabbed seriously. He was among three men who were also involved and injured in this stabbing incident. Anthony is the son of British boxing champion Tony Dodson and his name is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet or social media sites. There is an investigation has also conducted and the deputies are on the way to fetch the excat details. Here, we are going to share every single piece of information about this fatal incident and also talk about the victim in this article.

According to the reports, this stabbing incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday 27 December 2023 and it began as a mass brawl on Victoria Street, Liverpool. Anthony was discovered at a junction in Liverpool by the police on the same day of the incident. He was found with multiple stab wounds and a serious wound to his heart. He was critically injured in this incident and this news has sparked an outpouring of support from the boxing community. Many boxers with high profiles are sending messages of encouragement. Several details remain to share about this fatal stabbing incident, so keep reading…

Who Is Anthony Dodson Jr?

Furthermore, Anthony Dodson Jr. is a rising boxer and is mostly known as the son of British boxing champion Tony Dodson. He was found in critical condition and was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. He is fighting for his life but there is no details have been shared about his current health status. This incident sent shockwaves through the community and many social media users are also supporting his family at this painful moment. It is also reported that he is presently getting the best possible care at a local hospital. Keep reading…

Many popular and high-profile boxers including Tony Bellew, Rocky Fielding, and Anthony Fowler have sent heart-warming messages and support. Anthony is 21 years old and receiving treatment for his injuries. He was among the three men who were involved in this fatal stabbing incident that happened in the early hours of 27 December 2023 on Victoria Street in Liverpool, England. In this incident, a total of three people were involved and injured. However, there is no details have emerged about the two other victims who were injured in this incident. An investigation is underway and we will update you soon.