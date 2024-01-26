Who Is Antonia Hylton Parents? Where Are They From? Family Ethnicity, Wiki-Bio

In this article, we will share the details of Antonia Hylton’s parents and she has also making headlines for the last few days. She is an American journalist who received an Emmy for her contributions to Vice News Tonight and presently, she serves as a correspondent for NBC News. She has so many fans around the world and on her social media accounts. She is also an active user of social media and shares daily updates of her life. Let’s continue your reading to learn more details related to her such as her parents, family, career, personal details, and many more about herself.

Antonia Hilton has a huge number of fans who flock to the online platform to know more about her and it has become a serious topic of discussion. Our sources have collected all the available details related to this topic and we will try to cover every bit of information. Her parents, both practicing law, indicate a background rich in higher education, pointing to a lineage with access to many resources and opportunities. Furthermore, her mother's parents are American immigrants. Her maternal grandfather was a white Australian man, and her grandmother was from Cuba. Mr. and Mrs. Hilton still live in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

Who Is Antonia Hylton Parents?

Her parents' names are Keith Hilton and Maria O'Brien Hilton. Both are recognized lawyers and both hold American nationality. Her parents worked in the justice system and were a deep influence on her as she identified with her passion for civil rights and racial justice. According to sources, Antonia was raised with her parents and has said that her parents were supportive, allowing her to pursue her passion. Her aunt Soledad O'Brien is a journalist, indicating a connection to her mother. She is one of seven siblings.

She keeps the details of her personal life private and it is not completely available. She was born on 26 September 1993 while the place of birth is not disclosed. She studied at Howard University and became a successful American journalist. Currently, she is working for NBC News and is also a co-reporter for the podcast Southlake. She has received numerous awards for his professionalism, including News and Documentary Emmy Awards, Forbes 30 Under 30, Peabody Awards, and more. She recently appeared on an interview program where she shared a few things about herself and many of her fans were curious to know more. We have mentioned all the details available about them above in this article.