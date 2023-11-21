Who Is April Short? Mum Arrested After She ‘Slit Infant’s Throat and Told Siblings

In today’s article, we are going to share with you a news which is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Recently, it has been reported that a mother of three children in Georgia murdered her newborn son. Yes, you heard it right. As soon as this news came on the internet, it started attracting people’s attention. After which a large number of people have shown curiosity to know about this incident. That’s why we have gathered for you the little information we can get related to the incident of a mother of three children in Georgia who murdered her newborn son. Scroll up your screen to continue reading the article.

As we have already mentioned in the above paragraph, a mother of three children in Georgia murdered her newborn son. If we delve into this matter, then according to the information it has come to light that the woman who carried out this incident is 30-year-old April Evelyn Short. The woman is the wife of an army fighter, who was arrested by the police on 15 November 2023 due to her crime. This accident done by the woman has created a fear in the hearts of the people about how can a woman take the life of her own born child.

Who Is April Short?

After investigation of this matter, some such horrifying statements have come out which will blow your senses. The woman herself confessed that she took the life of her born child because she wanted her child to become “God or Jesus”. The woman’s husband came to know about this incident through a text message about how his wife had taken the life of her own child. When the children’s father returned home in panic, he saw that his wife was present in their bedroom with their three children. They had three children; their youngest child had died.

After this action of the woman, her own husband called the police and called them home, after which the woman was arrested. The woman is accused of taking the life of her child out of superstition. The woman's six-year-old child helped to solve this matter.The child told the police that his mother had two knives in her hands and she killed his youngest brother with the same knives. The woman will now have to serve the punishment for her crimes behind bars.