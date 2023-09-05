Who Is Are Swaggy C and Bayleigh Still Together? Wiki-Bio, Age Images

It was widely speculated by viewers and fellow Big Brother housemates at the time of Swaggy C’s and Bayleigh’s engagement on Season 20. However, it has since been revealed that the two have been married since their Big Brother days and that they secretly tied the knot before The Challenge. While Swaggy C had previously discussed their engagement on The Challenge and referred to them as “fiancés” on the series, Bayleigh confirmed the marriage on her Instagram page. Let’s continue to read the whole article carefully for not to miss a single piece of information related to their marriage and their current relationship.

Bayleigh Dayton is a versatile American actress, who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry with notable roles in films such as ” Return” (2018), as well as captivating appearances on reality TV shows like ” The Challenge” and “Big Brother”. She was born on May 25, 1983, in Lees Summit, Missouri, She brings a diverse range of talents to the table. Her husband Swaggy C, whose real name is Christopher Williams. He was well known for his versatile American personality and celebrated for his accomplishments in various fields. He was born on 17, February 1995, in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He made a name for himself as an American basketball player, a skilled social media marketer, and a reality TV star. Swipe down and continue to read the whole article for more details.

Are Swaggy C and Bayleigh Still Together?

The couple had been vow since 2019, but they did not have a formal ceremony. They married on February 16, 2019, which also happened to be Swaggy C’s 24th birthday. The couple had been planning on having an official celebration for their nuptials in May 2020 in the Bahamas, But things were likely put on hold as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. On their first wedding anniversary, Swaggy C further dished out his wedding with Bayleigh. He posted a photo of the two in celebration of their milestone. It remains to be seen whether or not the couple will let it slip that they secretly got married on the show. Continue to read the article.

Their love story began when they both appeared as contestants on the reality TV show “Big Brother” during its 20th season in 2018. Yes, Bayleigh and Swaggy C are still together. So, while their on-camera romance was speculated to be nothing but a show romance, the truth remained quite different. As such, the former Miss Missouri and Swaggy C managed to overcome all the odds set against them. After their engagement on the reunion episode of ‘Big Brother,’ Bayleigh and Swaggy C’s relationship progressed fast. During this time, Bayleigh had a miscarriage and struggled to cope with the loss. Even so, the duo’s iron-tight trust in each other helped them get through the tragedy.