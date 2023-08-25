Who is Avion Tapia? 17-Year-Old Accused of Strangling His Mother to Death

Currently, a name is gone on the internet and creating a huge controversy. A piece of very shocking news has been seen in Illinois that a teenage boy killed his own mother. In this article, we are going to talk about Avion Tapia who is a 17-year-old man from Illinois. As per the sources, Avion Tapia allegedly strangled his mother to death and faced several charges. People are shocked after hearing the news that how boy killed his own mother. This news is also becoming the headline of the news channel. This article, help you to learn recent viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a 17-year-old boy allegedly strangled his mother to death. The boy’s name is described as Avion Tapia. Now, the boy is facing his mother’s murder charges. He was considered an adult by the court. Now, the big question is raised Why did he take this big step, and why did he kill his own mother? Further, this horrific incident happened on August 22, 2023. The boy Avion Tapia was arrested on Wednesday. He is charged with first-degree murder. The news was announced by the Peoria County State’s Office on their official social media page. More information is mentioned below.

Who is Avion Tapia?

Moreover, Avion Tapia’s mother was named Vanessa Tucker. Vanessa Tucker was 36 years old at the time of her death. Avion Tapia has First-Degree Murder charges. now, the accused was arrested by the police department. As per Vanessa’s medical reports, she died of suffocation and the doctors also found the finger marks on the woman’s neck. When the police officers reached the woman’s house she was not breathing and her body was in an unconscious condition. She was first rushed to the OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center but the so many efforts and treatment she could not survive and the doctors declared her dead. Scroll down the page to learn more.

The OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center’s doctors declared the woman dead around 5:33 a.m. The Peoria Police Department is still investigating the case. The boy is a minor therefore he is being held at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center, further he is held on a $1 million bond by the judge. Moreover, the reason is still unknown as to why he killed his own mother. Tapia has one sister. His sister created a ‘GoFundMe’ page to get help for her mother’s funeral. Keep following the Dekh News for more viral news.