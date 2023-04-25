Who Is Babis Anagnostopoulos? Caroline Crouch’s Killer Husband Receives ‘Bags of Love Letters’ in Prison

Recently the news has come on the internet that Babis Anagnostopoulos is 35 years old and he is a former chopper commander who is currently working on a life sentence for killing his wife Caroline Crouch. Since this horrible incident news came on the internet many people are very shocked by this incident as no one thought that it would happen. This news left many questions in people’s minds as now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Babis Anagnostopoulos killed his wife Caroline Crouch in front of their nine-month-old daughter Lydia, has “astonished” jail protection with the number of sick ladies who have written him love letters. While producing a fake break-in at their residence in a posh Athens community and using his daughter as a prop by leaving her lying in front of her mother’s lifeless body, at last, the Greek police were fast to solve his despicable act. The wife killer is being flooded with “bags” of “fans mail” from lady patrons at the high-security jail in Malandrino, where he is now serving his sentence of 27 years in jail.

Who Is Babis Anagnostopoulos?

Reportedly, they are written by females, Greek ladies, who say they are in love with him. They think he is blameless, that Crouch’s murder was not intended and everything occurred in the heat of the moment,” he informed. This comes after the disgraceful Greek captain tried to overturn his sentence with an appeal hearing which was delayed after his lawyer Alexandros Papaionannidis has taken ill and is in hospital. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

He attempted to argue there were "mitigating circumstances" around the cruel murder. Previously his attorney tried to argue that he is a model prisoner who reads a lot and works in the jail canteen and should not be penalised for a crime "that was never premeditated."