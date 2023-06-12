Who is Bee Shaffer? Anna Wintour Makes Stylish Appearance With Daughter and Son-in-law Francesco

Bee Shaffer is currently getting a lot of popularity on social media platforms after an appearance of her mother with her and her husband Francesco Carrozzini at the Tony Awards 2023. Her mother, Anna Wintour is a British media executive based in New York City and she also served as editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988. After this appearance, many people are curious and hit the search engine to know more about the Bee Shaffer. Here we are going to share the entire information about herself and also talk more related to her in this article, so read continue and completely.

It is coming out that Anna Wintour and her daughter Bee Shaffer looked chic at the 76th annual Tony Awards. This Award show event happened on Sunday 11 June 2023 in New York City. Bee’s mother looked elegant in a gold, floor-length, short-sleeved gown when she attended the glamorous event at the United Palace Theater. On the other hand, Bee wore a chartreuse goddess gown cinched at the waist and she had her dark hair parted downward and also wore hanging sparkling earrings. She was also seen with smoky eye makeup, rosy cheeks, and pink lipstick. Her husband, Francesco Carrozzini was also with them on the red carpet.

Who is Bee Shaffer?

Let’s know more about herself, Bee was born on 31 July 1987 in London, England and she is currently 36 years old. She is an England-born American film producer and is most popular as the daughter of Anna Wintour and David Shaffer. She is the wife of Francesco Carrozzi who is an Italian Director and he is currently 40 years old. She got married on 8 July 2018 to the Italian director. She began working at Teen Vogue as a contributing editor she was only 17 years old when she joined this work.

Her real name is Katherine Shaffer but she is mostly known as Bee Shaffer. She is famous as the daughter of Anna Wintour and she recently married Francesco. It is also shared her parents parted when she was 12 years and she moved to New York City with her mother. She began her career as a Teen Vogue editor and now, she did a bunch of internships at various famous magazines company. She is also known as a film producer and he produces many successful full movies such as The 3D Concert Movie, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The September Issue, and more. Her net worth is around $17 million as per the 2018 reports.