Who Is Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal? Engaged Couple Finally Released From Hospital After Both Losing a Leg

In this article, we will discuss the story of Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal, a well-known couple who have been making headlines on social media lately. According to sources, the couple has recently been released from the hospital, which has garnered a lot of attention from viewers. People are showing their interest to know about the couple Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal. A couple’s name has been trending on various news websites and across the internet. In a viral photo, hospital staff can be seen clapping as the couple is released from the hospital. Many people have questions about this news. Let’s delve into this in detail.

According to the sources, a couple Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal who are from Ramat Gan are finally released from the hospital. Their treatment was ongoing at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center. Sadly, the couple lost their right legs. The couple’s names are identified as Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal who were involved in the horrific Hamar attack. Recently, this news of the couple Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal has gone viral on various social media sites. The entire world wants to know about them and what happened to them. Read more in the next section.

Who Is Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal?

As per the reports, the couple Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal were involved in Hamas grenade in which they lost their right legs. The couple is Ben Binyamin 29 years old and Gali Segal 26 years old. They are a beloved member of the Ramat Gan community. A month ago, there were participated in the music festival which took place in Kibbutz Re’im. The day took a huge turn in the lives of the couple Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal. The couple was gravely wounded by a Hamas grenade. After this incident, the couple was imminently rushed to the hospital.

The couple were treated at the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center. Unfortunately, the couple lost their right legs. The couple are released from the hospital on Sunday. The couple starts their new life journey after a horrific incident which they faced. The incident happened at a party in which both were present. A peaceful party was converted in the devasting mass massacre. The couple were injured on October 7, 2023. The video of the couple was shared by Hen Mazzig online. As we know in the Hamas attack there were many people died and many were kidnapped. After facing too many difficulties the couple Ben Binyamin and Gali Segal are still in a positive mind and start their new journey.