Who Is Ben Collins? Controversial NBC News Reporter Says he is ‘Irrevocably Depressed and Anxious

What happened to Ben Collins? Controversial NBC News reporter says he is ‘irrevocably depressed and anxious’ due to ‘death threats’. Ben Collins, the NBC News reporter known for his coverage of Elon Musk’s acquisition of X (formerly Twitter) and a previous suspension, has posted on social media expressing his profound depression and anxiety due to the “death threats” he’s received for his reporting, as reported by the New York Post. According to reports, the journalist posted multiple messages on the micro-blogging platform Bluesky, providing insights into his current emotional well-being. Additionally, Collins disclosed his intention to gradually conclude his journalism career in the coming year.





On September 14, Ben Collins posted on Bluesky, announcing his intention to leave his reporter career at the beginning of the upcoming year, with the caveat that his decision might change if significant circumstances arise. The NBC correspondent stated, “I’ll be departing from journalism in early next year,” and went on to mention, “As for what lies ahead, I’m uncertain. I lack the necessary skills, family connections, or financial resources. Nonetheless, I’ve been diligently pursuing my most challenging stories to conclude my career, tackling significant unanswered questions.” He also indicated that the first of these stories would be released tomorrow, suggesting an upcoming publication related to his work.

Who Is Ben Collins?

A concerned Bluesky user inquired about Collins’ future, mentioning, “I’m asking because I’m a healthcare worker, and I’m also on the verge of giving up.” To this, the journalist responded on Thursday, October 5, saying, “I’m still uncertain,” and continued, “There are some who suggest I should write a book, but I would likely submit a collection of melancholic poems,” he remarked.



Molly Knight, a Bluesky user, expressed concern, saying, “Hey Ben, how are you coping with all the strange individuals causing you trouble? Just checking in.” They also inquired, “How do you manage to not be affected by the death threats and other hateful things thrown your way every day?” as reported by the New York Post. In response, Collins admitted, “Oh, I absolutely do; I’m profoundly and permanently affected by depression and anxiety.”



Earlier this week, the reporter hinted at his future career path, stating, “Once, I was let go from a job and had three idle weeks in New York, and it was possibly the best period of my life.” In another post, Collins mentioned, “Honestly, realizing that all of this comes to an end next year has made it much more bearable.” Ben Collins’ most recent article for NBC News, as of the current time, was released on Monday, October 3. In an article titled “Understanding Elon Musk’s Twitter Strategy,” the journalist referenced a text message purportedly sent by a former Trump White House aide who reportedly advised Musk to acquire X (formerly Twitter) as a move perceived as a “declaration of war against the Globalist American Empire.”



According to the article, these messages, attributed to being sent to the Tesla CEO, outlined a strategic plan that he purportedly followed, including ongoing confrontations with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). It’s worth mentioning that Musk and X (previously Twitter) have maintained an ongoing exchange with the ADL following accusations from the civil rights organization that the micro-blogging platform hasn’t adequately addressed antisemitic content and hate speech. Before writing the October 3 report on Musk, Collins’ previous article was published on May 22. It covered a fake image depicting an explosion at the Pentagon, which had gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).



In 2022, the journalist faced repercussions when he was removed from NBC and MSNBC broadcasts. This action was taken after he openly ridiculed Musk in a series of social media posts, despite prior warnings from management, according to the New York Post. During that period, the CEO of Tesla suspended multiple journalists and accused them of “doxxing” him. This accusation stemmed from their reporting on his choice to ban an account that monitored and disclosed data about his private jet flights.