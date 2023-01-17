Who Is Billy Coile? Body of missing Mandeville Boater in Lake Pontchartrain Explained!

Recently the news has come on the internet that the Mandeville man’s body was discovered. The victim was identified as Billy Coile who was 43 years old. Authorities declared on 16 January 2023, Monday night that the body of a man was discovered. The victim disappeared nine days ago while out alone fishing on Lake Pontchartrain. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on many social networking sites. Lots of people are very shocked by this news and currently, they are very curious to know about whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Billy Coile's ship has been discovered floating under the bridges near the 23-mile marker in Lake Pontchartrain. He had been reported missing on 8 January 2023, Sunday. The owner of the boat asserts that Colie borrowed it on, 7 January, Saturday to go fishing. On the next morning at around 8:30, the empty boat has been found beneath the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway.

At the Mandeville Harbor, the victim's car has been found to be parked. More than 230 nautical miles have been crossed by air and sea by inquiry groups from the Coast Guard, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries in search of Colie. As per the representative of St. Tammany, divers also explored the water.

St Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said that 43 years old man Billy Coile's body has been found on 16 January 2023,

Monday afternoon around three-quarters of a mile offshore, close to Green Point, the east side of Mandeville, and Fontainbleuae State Park. It is very painful and shocking news for the family and friends as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Sheriff Randy Smith expressed his condolences to his family. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing.