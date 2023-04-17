Who Is Bionce Amaya Cortez? Missing Texas Girl Found Dead in Mexico Explained

We are sharing very sad news about a 20-year girl, who was found dead in Mexico. The 20-year girl was found dead in Mexico after she sent a chilling text to Mom. A 20-year girl, Bionce Amaya Cortez was found dead in Mexico. She was heard last on April 6, 2023. Mexican authorities have confirmed her death after finding her body. This news is gaining attention on the web. Now, people are very curious to know actually what happened to this girl. What is her death reason? Where was her body found in Mexico? If you want to know all answers, so continue with this page.

A 20-year-old girl, Bionce Amaya Cortez was found dead. She was on her Easter trip to see relatives in Nuevo Leon. Before her death, she texted a message to her mother was a single heart emoji. When she was going to see her relatives she sent a message to her mother on that day at 1 a.m. Bionce’s body was found on a farm near where she was staying. According to the Mexico police, her body was found with bruises on her skull, spinal cord, and thorax.

Who Is Bionce Amaya Cortez?

After the investigation, The girl’s half-brother identified the victim. Her DNA still analyzing by doctors. The girl’s family had urged people to attend a march in the main square of China. This was shocking news for her family. According to the reports, the main square of China was the place where she was last seen. The police arrest warrants have been issued. Officials searched the people who had seen her last time. After her missing her family reported her missing complaint. Further, her family said, she stopped contacting them. She wrote her last message to her mother before the disappeared. Moreover, she did not return home to Mission, Texas. This was planned on April 10 but she did not return home to Mission, Texas. Her family also said They grew even more concerned when her respective friends returned to their homes and their friends gave different accounts actually what had happened to Bionce.

Their respective friends said that they left Bionce on a dark street. The main reason is still unknown. Each friend who went with her had a different story. One of them who went with her said she has not returned from Montemorelos. Another one is saying that she asked to be dropped off on a dark street. Her sister appealed for help. Cortez’s sister said if anyone knows about this accident, send me a message. Her sister appealed for help online. Her sister was appealing for help from social media sites. She wrote in her caption” I am her sister and the last time she communicated with my mother was Sunday night and after that the messages did not come in, she had to return to Mission early Monday.