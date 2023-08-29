Who is Blerand Hoxha? Youth Soccer Coach Recovering From Attack by Parent

The shocking news is coming from Virginia that a father was arrested for attacking his son’s youth soccer using a metal water bottle. This incident happened during a game over the weekend. Now, the Virginia father is facing several crime changes. Currently, this news is at the top of social media and creates a huge controversy among the people. In this article, we are going to talk about recent viral news. This news is circulating all around the internet and becoming a new topic for discussion. If you are interested to know complete information regarding this news, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss in in detail.

According to the sources, a father was arrested who is from Virginia after allegedly using a metal water bottle to attack his son’s youth soccer. The father attacked during a game over the weekend. The father’s name is identified as Blerand Hxoha who is 45 years old. He was charged with malicious wounding after allegedly attacking his son’s coach’s face several times. They were playing at George Hellwig Memorial Park. The park is situated in the City of Manassas. The incident happened on Saturday. More information is mentioned below.

Who is Blerand Hoxha?

Further, this incident left the coach with a black eye. The coach’s face was totally swollen. He got many injuries. The Virginia father is sent to the jail. The information is shared by the FOX 5 DC. The coach’s name is identified as Vince Villanueva. As per the coach’s statements, he was unaware of why Blerand Hxoha attacked him, but he recalled that the team was his son’s team was losing the game. he never saw Hxoha and his son before. The reason behind this attack is still unknown. That was a boy’s youth soccer match. Now, the father is arrested by the officers.

Further, the father used a metal water bottle to attack the coach. There were some off-duty police offers. They were at the game on Saturday, and they were able to move the kids to a safe space. The coach was taking treatment and his one eye was still bloodshot, swollen, and bruised. The father is taken into custody. Vince Villanueva is known for his passion and hard work in the community. He is a Virginia-based coach. He maintains teamwork and discipline. He helps the students and never loses the kid’s hope during the game. Keep following the Dekh News for more viral news.