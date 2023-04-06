Who Is Brandon Morrissette? West Geauga High School Student Charged With Attempted Murder

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that an Ohio high school student who is 18-year-old who brought a gun to school to shoot many students. This shocking incident happened on Monday, 3 April 2023. He was charged with attempted murder. Since this news came on many people are very shocked by this incident. Currently, this news gaining huge attention from people as they are searching for the news on the internet. They are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The student is identified as Brandon Morrissette who is 18 years old. He was charged in the incident at West Geauga High School in Chesterland, Ohio, and also faces charges connected to illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school zone and a misdemeanor count of inducing panic. On the basis of the police, 17 years student came forward and told the school’s resource officer that he discovered a bullet in a bathroom on campus. Reportedly, almost 20 students who used the bathroom in the morning were questioned after officials checked the watch video. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Brandon Morrissette?

As far as we know, officials found an unloaded 9mm pistol an hour after starting the investigation along with three loaded magazines in Morrissette’s backpack in addition to a knife in his pants. The school was eventually set on lockdown after the shocking discovery was made. Morrissette had been planning to hurt pupils. Chester Township Police Department Chief Craig Young said during our interview with Mr Morrissette, he confessed to using prior calculation and design in creating a plan to cause harm to pupils at West Geauga High School on 3 April. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Since the news has come this news gaining huge attention from the people and they are very curious to know about the show information about the incident. According to the report, police also investigated Morrissette's home in Lyndhurst and discovered many items of evidentiary value, but Young would not provide details. Police also would not state how Morrissette obtained the gun. Superintendent Richard Marjkwardit stated 18 years old student Morrissette did not have a history of discipline problems. It is not clear why a student from Lyndhurst would attend the West Geauga district.