Who Is Brian Ferentz Wife? Is The NFL Star Married? Age, Parents, Career, Wiki-Bio

As we know Brian Ferentz is a popular American football coach and former player. He was born on March 28, 1983. Currently, he is serving as offensive coordinator at the University of Iowa. He is the son of Kirk Ferentz who is also an Iowa head coach. The former American football player Brian Ferentz is a beloved native of Iowa City, Iowa. Brian Ferentz played football at Iowa City High School. He faced many injuries during his career time. In his senior season, the American former player Brian Ferentz won the title of All-Big Ten Honors. Completed the History education from Iowa.

Who Is Brian Ferentz Wife?

Now, the question is raised what is his wife’s name? There are many personal life details which we disclose in this report. Currenlty, the former football player Brian Ferentz is 40 years old. Many questions have been raised regarding his personal life. The recent viral news of Brian Ferentz is that he is not going to become part of Iowa’s offensive coordinator in 2024. Due to his recent viral news, his fans also want to know the name of his wife. Is he married or not? Is he in a relationship? Swipe up the page.

If you are wondering the name of Brian Ferentz's wife let us inform you that the American former football player Brian Ferentz married Nikki Ferentz. The couple are blessed with four children. They have three daughters and one son. Brian Ferentz's wife Nikki Ferentz is playing an important role in his life career. There is not much detail shared about Brian Ferentz's wife. His wife's details are private. Further, the American former football player and coach Brian Ferentz made a significant place in the world of football. Brian Ferentz is a prominent figure in the realm of the American community.