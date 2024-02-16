Who is Brooke Williamson? Is Brooke Williamson Still Married? Wiki-Bio, Age

For the last few times, Brooke Williamson has been gathering a lot of attention and multiple questions have been raised related to her such as Who is Brooke Williamson, whether is she still married, who is her husband, Is she has children, and more related to her personal life. This topic became viral and created a great buzz among the netizens and people. She is an American chef and restaurateur. She is also an active user of social media and has so many fans worldwide who are curious to know more about herself. Here, we shared all the details about her and also talked is she still married.

Let us clarify that Brooke Williamson is still married and her husband is Nick Roberts. The couple also have a son and they both work together as chefs. If we talk about their relationship then the couple met while working together at Zax in Brentwood, where she is the executive chef and her husband is the sous chef. Both began liking each other and got married in 2006. It is also reported that they have been together for more than six years and have a son, Hudson Roberts. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know…

Who is Brooke Williamson?

Moreover, the couple has gathered huge popularity in the culinary world as Rising Star Chefs and they continue to excel in their careers and maintain a successful relationship. The couple opened their first gastropub, Hudson House, in 2009, followed by their second gastropub, Tripel, in 2011. Details related to their love life are personal and not shared openly. However, the priority for both Brooke and Nick is to enjoy their lives. They have achieved success with his restaurant and it is his most valuable asset which has brought them significant profits since established. There are no details about their son, Hudson Roberts. Read on…

She is an American chef and restaurateur best known for winning Season 14 of the US television reality cooking competition series Top Chefs. She was born in 1978 and presently, she is about 45 years old. She is the wife of Nick Roberts and the couple have owned multiple restaurants in Los Angeles-area.