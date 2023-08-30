Who Is Buster Murdaugh? Breaks Silence on Stephen Smith’s Death Explained!

In this article, we are going to give you information about Buster Murdaugh. The netizens hit the search engine regarding Buster Murdaugh. As per the sources, rumors are coming that Buster Murdaugh was the accused who killed Stephen Smith. Buster Murdaugh is the son of Alex Murdaugh. Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, breaks silence on the alleged murder of Stephen Smith. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. This article will help you to learn about recent viral news. Let’s discuss this news in detail.

Before talking about the recent viral news let’s take a look at Stephen Smith’s profile. As per the sources, Stephen Smith was an openly gay teenager. Smith’s dead body was found in the middle of a road in Hampton. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Buster Murdaugh’s father is also a double murderer. As per Buster’s statement, he was at the Family’s Edisto Beach house. Enjoying with his family when Stephen Smith was killed. Stephen Smith was his high school classmate. More information is mentioned below.

Who Is Buster Murdaugh?

Further, Stephen Smith’s death has been described as mysterious since his dead body was found. This happened in 2015 the case was reponed and created a huge controversy. People are also searching for the relationship between Stephen Smith and Buster Murdaugh so let us tell you that they were classmates. Both was a student at Wade Hampton High School. Both were passionate about baseball and also on the same baseball team. First, Smith’s death was considered a hit-and-run case but later it was described as a mysterious case. Rumors are coming that Buster was involved in the killing of Smith. Buster is not accepted and is denied.

As per the sources, Buster Murdaugh’s father Alex Murdaugh was responsible for killing his wife, Maggie, and his youngest son, Paul. He committed this crime in June 2021. Buster Murdaugh mourned the loss of his family. Moreover, Smith was 19 years old at the time of his passing. Smith’s dead body was found in the early morning hours of July 8, 2015. The case was investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol before going cold in 2016. Further, no charges were ever filed against the Murdaugh family. Now, the case is reopened and the investigation is still ongoing. Keep following the Dekh News for more viral news.