Who Is Cal Wilson Family? Meet Father Murry Gage Wilson and Mother Audree Wilson

Cal Wilson Family: Meet Father Murry Gage Wilson and Mother Audree Wilson Cal Wilson, the New Zealand comedian, received unwavering support from her parents, Murry Gage Wilson and Audree Wilson, which greatly contributed to her remarkable success in the comedy industry. Over two decades in Australia, she gained fame through her delightful and humorous style, including her roles as a co-host on The Great Australian Bake Off and her appearances on Thank God You’re Here.





Regrettably, Cal Wilson passed away at the age of 53 following a short illness, as confirmed by her artist management company. Although she is no longer with us, her enduring legacy will always be cherished. Cal Wilson was born in Christchurch, New Zealand, to her parents, Murry Gage Wilson and Audree Wilson. Her father, Murry Gage Wilson, remains somewhat enigmatic in her life but provided strong support, contributing to Cal’s sharp and intelligent humor and kickstarting her journey into comedy. While there is limited public information about Murry’s personal life, it’s clear that he was a crucial pillar of support for Cal. Audree Wilson, Cal’s mother, also remains somewhat mysterious, with little known about her background. She played a significant role in shaping Cal during her formative years.

Who Is Cal Wilson Family?

It’s unclear whether Audree shared her daughter’s love for comedy or if she observed Cal’s success with quiet pride. The details of Cal Wilson’s family do not specify if she had any brothers or sisters. Cal’s decision to move to Melbourne in 2003 for her acting career likely brought about significant changes within the family. She was reaching remarkable heights in her career, and her parents took immense pride in their daughter’s achievements. Additionally, she achieved global success by directing her comedic show on Netflix, which was released in 2019.



The loss of a daughter is undoubtedly a profound sorrow, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the Cal Wilson family during this time of mourning. Cal Wilson, her husband, and children

Cal Wilson embarked on a new chapter when she married Chris Woods in January 2008. They built a life together, facing life’s challenges hand in hand. Their family grew stronger with the arrival of their son, Digby. As parents, Cal and Chris created a joyful and loving home in Sunshine, a suburb of Melbourne. Digby, their son, became a cherished part of their family’s history. Beyond Cal’s entertaining performances on stage, she shared love and creativity within the home.



In 2019, she ventured into something new by writing two delightful children’s books. Cal Wilson’s writing was not just a fun hobby; it was a special gift for her son Digby, a collection of stories crafted by his talented mother. During the challenging year of 2020, when Covid lockdowns presented difficulties, Cal Wilson found solace in crafting elaborate headpieces. This creative journey culminated in a whimsical portrait of Cal wearing one of her extraordinary headdresses, earning her a significant prize at the 2023 Archibalds.



The Wilson family and their loved ones had a great deal of fun together. They shared laughter on stage, crafted stories for the children, and even created fancy headpieces as a family. Their lives were filled with a variety of engaging activities. Collectively, they portrayed a beautiful picture of a life enriched with love, creativity, and numerous family escapades.