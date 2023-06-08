Who is Callie Richards? Colby Richards Disappeared From His Home Near Houston

Callie Richards and Colby Richards are currently running in the trends of the internet and running on social media platforms. There are many people who are hitting search engine platforms to know more about the wife of Colby Richards. Here in this article, we are going to share the entire details about his wife Callie Richards, and also talk more about the couple such as their date of birth, what are they doing for a living, real age, and more.

In the theory of Colby Richards’ disappearance, the enigmatic figure of Callie Richards emerges and the curiosity in the people’s minds is getting a lot of attention. She was born in 1989 and she is currently 34 years old. She didn’t want to disclose her personal details publicly and keep a low profile. She only focuses on the urgent task of locating her missing husband. She is not only a wife, she is also a mother of two kids including a three-year-old daughter and a one-year-old son. Although, the recent news of Colby’s safe discovery has brought a wave of relief to her worried heart. Scroll down and continue this article.

Who is Callie Richards?

The reuniting of her family and the safe discovery of her husband bring her unwavering resolve. She didn’t share much information about herself on the internet and said that she wants to keep her personal life private. Our sources are on the way to fetch more information related to this topic and we will update you soon after fetching more information. Let us know about Colby Richards who is currently 31 years old. He is a resident of Texas and he had gone missing at the end of May which sparked a widespread search across the country. However, he has been found safe and was last seen in the early hours of 26 May 2023.

It is also shared in a Facebook post that he had left his residence in Spring, Texas, near Houston. After his missing, his wife filed a missing report that her husband walking into the woods behind their house that morning and not returning back home. But, now he has been discovered safe, and many are showing their curiosity to know more about his missing incident. Currently, nothing has been shared publicly about his missing incident and we will update you soon.