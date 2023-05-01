Who Is Cameron Brand? 2 Teens Killed, 4 Hurt in South Mississippi House Party Shooting

A horrifying incident of mass shooting took place in south Mississippi, USA. The tragic incident occurred when some teenagers were throwing a party in a house and a shooter opened fire at a house party in South Mississippi. The incident has shattered the people and the viral news spreads a wave of terror. It has been reported that two teens have succumbed to their injuries and four are in critical condition. People are condemning the incident. The shooter has been identified as Cameron Brand and is arrested. The families and friends of the victims are shattered by the horrifying incident. Be with us to know more about the viral news of Mississippi, USA.

It has been reported that a 16-year-old and an 18 years old boy died after gunshots were fired at a group of teenagers in a house. The boys were entertaining themselves and all of a sudden Shooter Cameron Brand who is 19 years old fired gunshots at them. The house party was going on at a residence situated on Blue Meadow Road in south Mississipi. The incident happened at around 12.30 am on Sunday and all the teenagers were badly wounded by the multiple gunshots. As the police received the information, they reached the spot. The teenagers had been taken to the New Orleans hospital by the individuals around before the police reached the spot.

Who Is Cameron Brand?

It has been reported that the four teens were students of Hancock High School and two were from Bay High School. Police also informed that on Saturday there was a prom in Bay High School but these teenagers did not attend the prom. The police have not confirmed the number of gunshots fired by the accused but the viral video of the incident reveals that multiple gunshots were fired by Cameron Brand. Police Chief Toby Schwartz told that they have arrested the accused boy and are further investigating the cause of the mass shooting. The identities of the victims have not been disclosed yet.

It has been also reported that initially the accused Cameron Brand was arrested and charged $3,000, but after the death of two teenagers Judge Stephen Maggio ordered that he be held without bond. The horrifying incident has shaken people from all over the world. The incident of shootings is increasing in the USA day by day. The easy accessibility of weapons in the USA is a great concern now after the incident. It has also been reported that the accused boy was previously also arrested by Waveland police. Further investigations are ongoing. We will be back as further information revealed. Stay tuned……….