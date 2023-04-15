Who is Carmen J. Ironhawk? Soldier Charged With Murder of Hector A. Cervantes Explained!

Today we are going to talk about Sgt. Carmen J. Ironhawk, who was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, is charged with shooting and killing another Army sergeant stationed at Fort Bliss. See more information about Ironhawk in detail. A US Army soldier stationed in Texas is now facing charges for the murder of Army Sgt. Hector A. Cervantes in 2019. Carmen J. in the murder of Sgt. Ironhawk was charged with first-degree murder. Hector A. Cervantes. Carmen was the wife of Hector A. Cervantes. Cervantes served as an infantryman in Company C of the 1st Battalion, 77th Armor, and is a specialist in the Ironhawk signal support system.

Carmen was arrested after authorities overturned a ruling that her husband had died by suicide after a gunshot injury to the head on Christmas Day 2019. The wife was charged after investigators overturned an earlier finding that her husband had died by suicide on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019. Officers said Ironhawk shot down Cervantes on December 22, 2019. on a murder charge related to a murder that happened at a Texas base three years earlier. Cervantes’ obituary notes that he was a father of three and that one of his daughters was named after Ironhawk’s older brother, who died in 2014, according to Army Times.

Who is Carmen J. Ironhawk?

Sgt. Carmen J. Ironhawk is charged with shooting and killing another Army sergeant on December 22, 2019, at or near Fort Bliss. The victim’s name was removed from the paper by Fort Bliss. At arraignment Monday before Col. Robert Shuck, a military judge for the Fourth Judicial Circuit, Ironhawk begged not guilty. After re-evaluating the situation, the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division opened an investigation into the death as a killing. According to court records, Carmen is not jailed as she awaits a court-martial with a jury conference scheduled for November 6. According to online court records, Ironhawk will have two more court arrivals in June and October.

Carmen J. is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe from South Dakota. Ironhawk was previously stationed at Joint Base Lewis McCord and is a signal support systems specialist, according to a 2018 report in the West River Eagle, the tribe’s century-old newspaper. “The charges brought against Sgt Ironhawk are only allegations, and he is assumed innocent until confirmed guilty,” First Armored Division spokesman Lt. Col. Kimbia Ray said in a statement attending the charge sheet to the news source. CID spokesman Jeff Castro says the investigation is “ongoing”. “Due to ongoing legal proceedings, it would be inappropriate for us to provide any further information at this time,” Castro said. The investigation is still ongoing, according to the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. The department says that no additional information will be given at this time.