Carrigaline Laneway Stabbing: Juvenile Arrested After Teen Stabbed In Laneway:- An incident shocked the entire Carrigaline residence after they reported a crime nearby them. According to the sources, a teenage boy who was stabbed in Carrigaline is receiving treatment in a hospital. He was found injured in a laneway between two Carrigaline homes. Now, a juvenile has been taken into custody. As per the deputy’s reports, the crime took place at a residence in the Church Hill area around 11:30 PM. Since the news came out of related to crime, there is a moment of fear among the residents of Carrigaline. Keep reading to know about the latest updates.

The reports say that a young teenager was stabbed in Carrigaline Laneway due to which, he was brutally injured and is currently, receiving treatment in the hospital. He was brought to CUH where he is being treated by medics. The incident took place on Monday, January 16, 2023. Currently, police are investigating the crime and a juvenile has been arrested following the suspect in this case. The crime spot was covered with a tarpaulin as Gardai were ready to conduct a thorough forensic investigation. The crime has attracted many nearby people. Well, it has been confirmed that the teenage boy was out of danger and receiving treatment in the hospital.

What Happened At Carrigaline Laneway?

A Garda Siochana spokesperson said,” Gardai are investigating an alleged assault which occurred at a residence in Carrigaline, Co Cork on Monday, January 16th, 2023. A man in his late teens received many apparent stab wounds during the incident”. Now, the teenager has been admitted to the Cork University Hospital where he is receiving proper treatment.

“A male juvenile was arrested by Gardai at the scene and taken to the Togher Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984”.

Another incident was reported last month and the teenager was also identified by the police. The injured one was Matt O’Neill who was 29 years old at the time of his death. He got injured in Glenwood Estate in Carrigaline on December 28, 2022, but later, he succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. Later, two men who was in their late teens appeared in court related to that incident. Well, the police didn’t disclose the name of the victim and suspect in this case but our sources are trying to know more details about this crime. Keep in touch with us to get more updates here.