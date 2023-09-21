Who is Cassidy Hutchinson? Ex-Trump aide releases all the sleazy details of Rudy Giuliani ‘attack. In a startling new memoir, Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide of Donald Trump, has made allegations against Rudy Giuliani, claiming that the 79-year-old Giuliani made unwelcome advances, including putting his hand “under my blazer, then my skirt,” and exhibiting behavior she likened to a “predator on the prowl.” In her memoir ‘Enough,’ Cassidy Hutchinson chronicles her evolution from a supporter of Donald Trump to a state of disillusionment, shedding light on her path towards becoming a pivotal witness for the congressional committee probing the circumstances of the Capitol riot.





This incident took place just moments before the assault on the peaceful transition of power began. “I sense his icy fingers inching up my thigh,” she penned. “He raises his chin, and the whites of his eyes appear discolored. My gaze shifts to [Trump adviser] John Eastman, who responds with a suggestive smile.” “I resist the tension in my muscles and pull away from Rudy’s hold… seething with anger, I stride out of the tent, determined to find Mark,” she continued.

Who is Cassidy Hutchinson?

Mark Meadows, who held the position of Trump’s last chief of staff, was Hutchinson’s superior in the White House. An attorney representing John Eastman stated to The Independent that “Dr. Eastman firmly denies any claim that he observed the behavior Ms. Hutchinson appears to attribute to Mayor Giuliani in her upcoming book, or that he ‘displayed a suggestive smile’ towards Ms. Hutchinson during that moment or any other time.”



The attorney further stated, “He has no recollection of ever encountering Ms. Hutchinson, and was unaware of her identity until her public testimony before the Select Committee in the House of Representatives in June 2022.” “The possibility of pursuing a defamation lawsuit against those accountable for making or disseminating these false accusations is under consideration by Dr. Eastman.”



Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, remarked, “It’s reasonable to question why Cassidy Hutchinson is choosing to disclose these claims from two and a half years ago, particularly as part of the promotional efforts for her forthcoming book.” This is a false and repugnant accusation against Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a figure with an illustrious history of public service that encompasses dismantling organized crime, revitalizing New York City, and providing solace to the nation in the aftermath of September 11th.