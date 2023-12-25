Who Is Cat Topper Kumar Sai Vishnu From Visakhapatnam

Today, we will talk about a twenty-year-old Alamuri Kumar Sai Vishnu from Visakhapatnam who has emerged as the sole candidate from Andhra Pradesh among the 14 toppers nationwide. Yes, he scored a perfect 100 perfect in the 2023 Common Admission Test and his name has been making headlines on the news channels for the last few days. He is one of the only 14 students who were nationwide to achieve this score. Now, many people and netizens are showing their interest in knowing more about Vishnu, so we made an article and shared all the available details related to this topic.

Who Is Cat Topper Kumar Sai Vishnu

Alamuri Kumar Sai Vishnu completed his graduation recently with a BSc in Statistics from the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) in Visakhapatnam. He was also one of the three non-engineering students to score 100 percentile. He studied hard and shared about how he prepared for the exams. He stated that he solved previous years’ question papers and mock tests and he also read every day one article about a topic from the CAT 2023 syllabus. He added that his initial struggles with VARC led him to explore human psychology and philosophy. Still, a lot of details remain to share, so keep continuing your reading…

Further, he also shared that his younger sister helped him so much who is studying at IIM Sirmaur and she inspired him to take the CAT. He expressed his satisfaction with the achievement and said “It feels nice to secure a good score, but I feel there is a lot more to do”. He also shared his further plans that he is aiming to secure admission in the top IIMs, including IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta. He stated that he was studying at least 3 to 4 hours a day to crack the exam. Keep continuing your reading to know more.

His family also expressed their joy for their son, Vishnu’s achievement and they shared he faced many challenges to achieve this success. His complete name is Alamuri Kumar Sai Vishnu and he is presently 20 years old. He is a resident of Visakhapatnam and he recently scored a perfect 100 percent in the 2023 CAT. Apart from him, 13 more students crack the exam by scoring perfectly 100 percent. It is a proud feeling for his family, and community and an inspiration for other students. We have mentioned all the available details related to this topic above in this article. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read more articles.