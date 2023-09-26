Who is Chad Doerman? Ohio Man Accused of Lining Up His 3 Minor Sons Before Fatally Shooting

A name is going viral on the internet and gaining the attention of the viewers. As per the sources, an Ohio man is found guilty of killing his three children. The Ohio man accused of lining up his three minor sons before fatally shooting them is set to face trial. This news has left the whole nation in shock. This news has gone over the internet and people are searching for the father who did this horrific crime. In this article, we are going to talk about Chad Doerman. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and created a huge controversy. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Chad Doerman is a father of three sons. He is found guilty of killing his three children. Further, the man did not plead guilty to killing his three sons. The all children were minors. Netzins hit the search engine and wants to know why he took this big step. This news is very hurtful and sad. There are many questions that have been raised in people’s minds. Chad Doermoan is from Clermont County, Ohio. Recently, this news made headlines. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Who is Chad Doerman?

As we earlier mentioned the father who killed his three minor children name is identified as Chad Doermoan who is the father of three sons. Currently, Chad Doermoan is 32 years old and facing criminal charges. The 32-year-old Chad Doermoan is facing death penalty charges. The moment this horrific news was uploaded on the internet it went viral over the internet and left the whole nation in shock. Further, the trial date was fixed on September 22, 2023, at Common Pleas Court Judge Richard P. Ferenc. This trial will continue for up to four weeks. Swipe up the page to know more.

Now, he was arrested. He fatally shot dead his three minor children. The authority also shared the photos of the victims and accused. If we talk about the victim's identification of the victim's let us inform you that Chad had three sons whose names were Chase who was three years old, Hunter who was four years old and Claton who was seven years old at the time of his passing. After the investigation, it was found he had made a plan a month in advance to kill his children. Now, he is arrested and It is believed that he will be sentenced to death.