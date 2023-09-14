Who is Charles Crawford? Charles Crawford Shot Estranged Wife, New Boyfriend

Today we are going to share such a piece of news with you, after hearing which you all will be stunned. On July 25, 2023, a very horrific incident took place in Wichita in which a man named Charles ‘Chuck’ Crawford is reported to have murdered his estranged wife and her lover. Yes, you heard it right. Within a short period of time, this news has gone viral throughout all news outlets and social networking sites. People are paying too much attention to this news. People are really interested in learning all the details of this tragedy. People follow this news story continually to learn all the pertinent information about this situation. Continue reading to learn every detail that is currently known about the occurrence.

According to the information, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, Law & Crime reported that the reason behind the incident was anger and jealousy. Police said that Vanessa A. Crawford, 50, was Charles’s estranged wife who worked for the US Postal Service but was completely unaware of the murder her husband would commit. On the other hand, while identifying the police woman’s lover, it has been said that the 58-year-old lover Donald J. Eckhart also lost his life in this matter. When this incident happened, the police reached the spot and handled the matter. Around 7:30 a.m., police officers found Crawford and Eckhart, who had died from gunshot wounds.

Who is Charles Crawford?

When police began investigating the case, they learned that the gun that Charles ‘Chuck’ Crawford had purchased was found in Eckert’s hand. Blood stains were also found on the inside of Eckert’s right elbow and hands. A 22-year-old woman testified in the case that she had dropped off her child at her home, which also served as a daycare, and suddenly arrived at the crime scene and was shocked to see it all.

This case is really a heart-wrenching case that someone killed two people in public. This incident has now become a topic of discussion for people and now everyone is talking about this topic. Police continue its legal proceedings on this matter. If you ever see any such incident happening around you, then immediately inform the police. Whatever information we had related to this accident, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.