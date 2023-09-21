Who is Charles Q Brown? Senate Confirms C.Q. Brown as Chairman of Joint Chiefs

Who is Charles Q Brown? Senate confirms Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff amid Tommy Tuberville’s obstruction. On Wednesday, September 20, Charles Q Brown, known as CQ, further solidified his historic career by securing confirmation as the nation’s highest-ranking military officer, taking on the role of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Having been confirmed as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Charles Q Brown has achieved another significant milestone in his career. In this capacity, he will assume the vital role of being the key military adviser to President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and the National Security Council.





This confirmation not only solidifies his reputation as a groundbreaking figure but also represents a profound moment in the history of American military leadership. He now stands as just the second Black individual to hold the position of chairman, following in the esteemed footsteps of General Colin Powell. Charles Q Brown embarked on his military career back in 1984 when he received his commission through the ROTC Program at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.

Who is Charles Q Brown?

Throughout the years, he has occupied a succession of pivotal leadership roles, encompassing the command of a fighter squadron, two fighter wings, US Air Forces Central Command, and the US Air Force Weapons School. Prior to assuming the role of Air Force Chief of Staff, Brown held the position of commander for Pacific Air Forces, which serves as the air component of the US Indo-Pacific Command. During that period, he garnered significant attention for sharing a profoundly personal video in response to the tragic 2020 police killing of George Floyd.



In this video, he openly conveyed his emotions and recounted his personal experiences, shedding light on the obstacles he encountered as one of the few Black individuals in diverse settings throughout his career. Brown reflected on the pressure he experienced to deliver flawless performance, particularly under the watch of supervisors whom he believed held lower expectations due to his African American background. He contemplated the need to go above and beyond to demonstrate that these expectations and stereotypes about African Americans were unfounded.



Furthermore, he expressed his commitment to personal growth, professional advancement, and institutional change. He aimed to create an environment where all Airmen, both present and future, could recognize the importance of diversity and thrive in an inclusive setting that allowed them to achieve their utmost potential.