Who is Charles Ream? Pennsylvania Man Arrested in 22-year-old Woman’s Cold Case Killing

Recently the name Charles Ream has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platfroms due to his arrest news. Charles Earl Ream was arrested by the police on Wednesday. He was charged in 2007 for the death of Samantha Lang. Since the news came on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are inquisitive to know about the whole information. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

As per the report. police suspect Lang’s death at her father’s house was caused by 53-year-old, Charles Earl Ream. Reportedly, the court documents, Charles Ream is being held in jail without bail on charges of killing, robbery, burglary and theft. Because he was being accompanied from the Greenburg station to a police car, he remained quiet to reporters. Since the news went out lots of people have been very shocked and this news left many questions in people’s minds. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Charles Ream?

Detectives have regularly redoubled public efforts over the past years to resolve who killed Lang. Lang lost her life on 27 May 2007. The previous year, they and Lang Polo’s mom, Carol Polo, begged for details to pursue justice. Laga was murdered at the home on Route 982 close to Peanut, a community in Derry Township. At around 9 p.m., she was found in a pool of blood between the living room and kitchen with her neck slit. A criminal complaint against Ream included a detail from a postmortem report that shows she was beaten and suffered a fractured finger. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Lang lived with her brother and father, who at the time were both detained on separate crimes. Ream, who was using drugs at the time, was asked by state police in the days that followed. On the day of her death, he asserted to have paid $50 for drugs for her. After Lang's demise, state police arrested Ream. As per the report, they charged him with having drug paraphernalia in June 2007 as a result of the March 30, 2007, happening in Derry Township. He obtained a year's probation as his punishment.