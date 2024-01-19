Who is Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu? Blessing CEO Sues Prankster Over Fake Arrest

In this article, we are going to talk about the recent incident case in which Blessing CEO has sued a prankster over a fake arrest and this news is rapidly circulating in the trends of various social media pages. The prankster was identified as Untouchable, whose real name is Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu and he is accused of being sued by the Blessings CEO over a fake arrest. This topic is trending on top of the internet and attracting the attention of many people or netizens. This has become a topic of discussion and debate, so we created an article and shared all the available details.

A few days ago, a video was also shared on social media in which some people were harassing Blessing CEO by pretending to be policemen. Reportedly, the controversial relationship expert Blessings CEO has taken legal action against prankster Untouchable after this incident of a recent fake arrest. She shared that this prank event organized by Untouchable and his team, left her emotionally disturbed and physically harmed. It was also shared that in the fake arrest, she was dragged from her car and taken to the police van, creating a situation where she started crying and expressing deep pain. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Who is Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu?

Furthermore, she has revealed that she was not only emotionally affected during the fake arrest, but was also physically harmed and she also claimed to have financial losses when she was allegedly beaten as a result of the incident, causing her serious injuries. Following this fake prank incident, Blessing CEO has decided to take legal action against Untouchable and his team, the person responsible for carrying out the controversial prank. The goal of the relationship specialist is to hold them accountable for the physical and emotional effects the incident has had on them. Keep reading…

It is reported that the Blessing CEO sued prankster Untouchable over a recent prank arrest on Wednesday 17 January 2024, and she also wrote a petition against Untouchable. Her real name is Blessing Okoro but she is mostly known as Blessing CEO. She is a Nigerian relationship therapist and anti-conflict relationship expert. On the other side, Untouchable is a Nigerian comedian and prankster. His real name is Chibuike Gabriel Ugwu but he is mostly known for his pranks and has a lot of fans on social media pages.