Who Is Chloe Mitchell? Man Arrested By Police Searching For Missing Woman, Family

Recently, a woman named Chloe Mitchell had gone missing and now the police arrested a man in connection with her missing. The man was arrested on a police search for the missing woman and now this news is getting so much attention on the internet and social media pages. The family of the lost woman is requesting to search for her and praying for her good health. This news attracts the interest of many people and many people are curious to know more about this matter, so we made an article and shared the complete details about her missing and also talk about the arrested man.

As per the exclusive sources and reports, Chloe Mitchell is a 21-year-old girl who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday 3 June in Ballymena town center and now she is missing for a long time. After she vanished, her family filed a complaint about her missing, and the Community Rescue Team was involved with searches for the young woman across Thursday in the Co Antrim town. her missing news broke the heart of her family members, friends, and loved ones who are now praying for her safety. Scroll down to know more about her missing.

Who Is Chloe Mitchell?

Now, it is coming out that the police had arrested a 26-year-old man in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday afternoon and the arrested man is now helping the police with inquiries. In a report, Sean McCarry from the team said on Thursday night that they were set to continue searching into the night. It is shared that in a CCTV footage, she was seen walking in the direction of James Street, and have asked for anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact officers. The investigation is ongoing but the police didn’t share much information about this incident and no information is coming out about her personal life.

Chief Inspector Arnie O'Neill shared a statement and shared that We are becoming increasingly concerned as to the whereabouts of 21-year-old Chloe Mitchell and the investigation is ongoing. He also said that she wore a green and black North Face-style jacket, a white T-shirt, leggings, and Nike trainers when she was seen last time. There are also many rumors flowing on the internet but nothing has been shared or announced by her family and police.