Who Is Chris Hughton? Chris Hughton Names 25-man Squad For Madagascar

Chris Hughton has announced the 25-member team for the Comoros Games.

Chris Hughton has announced the 25-man squad for Madagascar. Chris Hughton's full name is Christopher William Gerard Hughton. He is a professional football manager and former player. He was born on 11 December 1958 in Forest Gate, Essex, England. At the age of 20, he became a professional player. He has become the head coach of the Ghana national team.

Who Is Chris Hughton?

Chris Hughton selected players for the match. Ibrahim Sannie Daara shared the name of the Ghana team squad in a post on social media.

3 goalkeepers have been selected namely Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Wolakota, and Richard Ofori. The defenders who have been selected are Alidu Seidu, Dennis Odoyi, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Kassim Adam, Nicholas Opoku, Daniel Amartey, and Abdul Mumin. Middidaler will star Baba Iddrisu, Majid Ashimeru, Abdul Samed Salis, Edmund Addo, Muhammad Kudus, and Andre Ayew. The wingers include Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, and others.