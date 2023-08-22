Who Is Chris Weidman? Worried Joe Rogan is Comforted by Doctor During UFC 292 Fight

Chris Weidman and Joe Rogan are currently getting so much attention on the internet various rumors are coming forward related to them. It is said that Joe was concerned Chris might break his leg once again and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet sites. Now, they are going to fight again but Joe is worried about his leg and this fight is raising many questions in the people’s minds. We are going to share every single piece of information related to this fight and also about both fighters in this article, so read it completely.

Recently in April 2021, Chris fractured Joe’s right leg at UFC 261, and Chris his leg was very horrifying snap way in the fight. This scene was seen by the MMA icon from the cage side. Again, after a long time of 887 days, Rogan was in the commentary box and he made his comeback against Brad Tavares at the TD Garden in Boston. It is said that Joe said something related to this UFC 261 fight and lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about this. Still, several things have not disclosed. Keep reading.

Who Is Chris Weidman?

As per the sources, a podcaster shared his worries about Joe’s leg and it is also shared that his leg would hold up just before Chris’s comeback fight began. He said, “If it breaks again, I’m going to cry.” Later, Conor McGregor also posted on social media to reassure the 56-year-old that Weidman’s right leg is essentially unbreakable at this time. He took a jibe at Joe and tweeted that “Joe, the bar inside the leg cannot snap.” Chris is coming for a fight and it is expected that he will again break Joe’s leg and it makes fans worried for Joe. After coming out of this news, various rumors have also begun circulating on the internet.

Christopher James Weidman is an American mixed martial artist and he is signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He was born on 17 June 1984 in Baldwin, New York, United States and he is currently 39 years old. On the other hand, Joseph James Rogan is an American UFC color commenter, podcaster, comedian, and former television presenter. He began his career in comedy in 1988 and later become a UFC color commenter. Now, they both are getting popularity related to this fight incident. Currently, not much information has been shared related to them and we will update our article soon. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles.