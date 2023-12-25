Who Is Christina Kesoglides? Who Is Vasilis Karras Wife

Vasilis Karras was a popular and renowned Greek singer. Currently, the whole Greek music industry and his family are mourning the loss of a talented singer. As per the sources, Vasilis Karras is no more. It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of Vasilis Karras. After his passing his personal life became a discussion topic as people wanted to know about his marriage life including his family’s details. The fans of Vasilis Karras are estimates that Vasilis Karras’s wife’s name is Christina Kesoglides. If you want to know the complete information go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Who Is Christina Kesoglides

We are announcing the passing of Vasilis Karras. The Greek singer Vasilis Karras passed away on December 24, 2023, at the age of 70. This article will help you to learn about Vasilis Karras’s cause of death, his personal life, his career, and his family. Before talking about his cause of death let’s take a look at his marriage life. Yes, Vasilis Karras’s wife’s name is indeed Cristina Kesoglides. She is the loving wife of Vasilis Karras. The couple married for a long time. Due to the lack of details we are unable to share more details about Vasilis Karras’s marriage life.

The couple loves to keep their personal life private. Due to a lack of information, it is difficult to learn about their married life. However, it has been confirmed that the couple were married for many years. Online information has reported that Karras and Kesoglides got married in Thessaloniki. Many social media sources have also claimed that they were together for over four decades. Unfortunately, no further information regarding Christina’s personal and professional life is available to share. Let’s learn more about his family and daughter. The couple was blessed with a daughter whose name is Irene.

The couple never talked about their family and personal life publicly. Vasilis Karras was a family-oriented person who loved spending most of his spare time with his loved ones. He was admired by many people for his exceptional work. As mentioned earlier, he and his wife spent many years together with their daughter. He was born to his parents on November 12, 1953, and was raised by them in Kokkinohori, Kavala, Greece. It was reported that Vasilis’ parents were of Pontian descent. Moreover, at this time, the family of Karras and his wife is mourning the loss of his life. The singer battling terminal cancer. He passed away due virus at a Thessaloniki hospital on December 24, 2023, at the age of 70. Keep following for more viral news.