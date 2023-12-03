Who Is Christina Riggs? Death Row Mum Who Killed Her Children Utters

Today we are going to share a shocking case with you. Recently news has come to light that an Oklahoma nurse murdered her two children. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing about this accident, people have started asking many questions like why did an Oklahoma nurse kill her two children? Has the police continued the investigation into this matter? What punishment will the law give to the woman after committing this crime and many other questions? If you also want to know about this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

As we told you in the above paragraph an Oklahoma nurse killed her two children. When the police got information about this accident, they decided to solve this matter seriously. A woman who was the mother of the children was held responsible for this accident. This incident left the Oklahoma community heartbroken as it was difficult for anyone to believe how a single mother could murder her two innocent children. According to the information, it has come to light that to kill the victims’ children, their mother had given them a lethal injection.

Who Is Christina Riggs?

When this matter was probed properly, it was revealed that Christina Marie Riggs was sentenced to three years imprisonment for killing her children. After this, she decided to take her own life but failed to do so. Once again, some things have come to light in this case which have once again attracted people’s attention. While giving her statement after this crime, the woman said that she deeply regrets taking the lives of her children. She also said that she could now live with her children, which she wanted. However, these things said by him have given people goosebumps.

This case was so terrible that the American woman Christina Riggs, who committed this crime, became the 18th woman to be hanged in America and the youngest woman to get a death sentence at the age of only 28. Sources appear to indicate that in Arkansas, this was the first time a woman had been hanged in the state since 1845. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more latest updates.