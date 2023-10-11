Who is Cindy Melrose? Longtime Hockey Analyst and Former NHL Coach Explained!

Barry Melrose’s wife is Cindy. Barry Melrose is a well-known Canadian–American ice hockey broadcaster. He is also an ex-professional ice hockey player and coach. Let’s continue reading the entire article so that we don’t miss a single detail about him. Barry Melrose grew up on a farm near Kelvington (Saskatchewan) with his parents, Norrie (Canada) and James (USA). He became a citizen of the United States in March of 1998. Throughout his career, Barry has had opportunities to show off his talents in minor television and film roles.
One of his most notable roles was as a guest star on the Season 5 episode “Hey Judith” of Spin City. He also appeared in Slapshot’s 2nd film, “Breaking the Ice” and in Mystery, Alaska (Russell Crowe). Melrose’s professional hockey career included both the WHA and NHL. He retired as a player and went on to become a coach. He is best known for his coaching of the ‘Kings during their ’93 Stanley Cup Finals run. During his time as a Kings coach, he was the subject of a series of infomercials by Tony Robbins. Melrose worked as an ESPN commentator and NHL Network analyst until 2023.
Who is Cindy Melrose?
Barry Melrose has decided to retire from the NHL after more than 50 years of playing, coaching, and analyzing the game. He’s 67 and has been an ESPN analyst since 1996. “I’ve played, coached, and analyzed the world’s greatest game for over 50 years, and now it’s time to focus on my health and my family, including Cindy, and see what comes next,” he said in a statement. “Barry, we hope you continue to fight this illness and know you’ll give it your all, just like you always have.” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that Barry’s “gigantic personality and trademark style” have made hockey bigger, more exciting, and more entertaining than ever. “It’s impossible to talk to him without a smile,” he added. “Hockey on ESPN will never be the same without Barry.”
Barry Melrose’s wife Cindy is a Canadian- American Broadcaster. Barry Melrose is a former head coach and professional ice hockey player. Barry Melrose confirmed his illness to reporters in an emotional statement. “I have played, coached, and analyzed the world’s greatest game, hockey for over 50 extraordinary years,” he said. “I am so grateful for my career and for having ESPN as my home for nearly 30 years. Thank you for the incredible memories, and I look forward to cheering you on from the stands from now on.” Melrose, 67, will retire from the ice and focus on his health, his family, including Cindy, and what comes next.
Leave a Comment