Who is Cindy Melrose? Longtime Hockey Analyst and Former NHL Coach Explained!

Barry Melrose’s wife is Cindy. Barry Melrose is a well-known Canadian–American ice hockey broadcaster. He is also an ex-professional ice hockey player and coach. Let’s continue reading the entire article so that we don’t miss a single detail about him. Barry Melrose grew up on a farm near Kelvington (Saskatchewan) with his parents, Norrie (Canada) and James (USA). He became a citizen of the United States in March of 1998. Throughout his career, Barry has had opportunities to show off his talents in minor television and film roles.

One of his most notable roles was as a guest star on the Season 5 episode “Hey Judith” of Spin City. He also appeared in Slapshot’s 2nd film, “Breaking the Ice” and in Mystery, Alaska (Russell Crowe). Melrose’s professional hockey career included both the WHA and NHL. He retired as a player and went on to become a coach. He is best known for his coaching of the ‘Kings during their ’93 Stanley Cup Finals run. During his time as a Kings coach, he was the subject of a series of infomercials by Tony Robbins. Melrose worked as an ESPN commentator and NHL Network analyst until 2023.

Who is Cindy Melrose?