Who Is CNN Ravina Shamdasani? Where Does it Come From? Nationality and Ethnicity

CNN Ravina Shamdasani Nationality and ethnicity: where does it come from? Ravina Shamdasani’s nationality and ethnicity have generated significant interest. Discover all the available details below. Ravina Shamdasani is a well-known personality in the realm of human rights advocacy, holding the role of spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. Her professional journey as a journalist and human rights advocate has propelled her to passionately speak out against human rights violations worldwide. Ravina Shamdasani’s role at the United Nations involves exposing human rights violations through her work in the press.





Her personal life, particularly her nationality and ethnicity, has recently garnered significant interest. In this article, we will delve into these aspects of her identity. Ravina Shamdasani’s Nationality and Ethnicity Ravina Shamdasani received her education in Hong Kong, a place she considers her hometown. However, it remains unclear whether she holds Chinese nationality. It’s important to differentiate between nationality, which pertains to the legal relationship between an individual and a country, and hometown, which concerns the place of origin, education, or residence.

Who Is CNN Ravina Shamdasani?

Shamdasani is reported to have been born in Singapore and spent her formative years in Hong Kong. Following her formal education in the city, she pursued further studies at Northwestern University in the United States. Additionally, the specifics of her ethnicity are not entirely clear, as there is no official record. Nevertheless, her surname, Shamdasani, suggests a connection to a Hindu Sindhu family.

According to Wikipedia, Shamdasani is a Sindhi Hindu surname. Sindhis are an ethnic group with origins in the Sindh region, now part of Pakistan. A significant number of Sindhis migrated to India after the partition of India in 1947. Shamdasani is a polyglot, proficient in English, French, Hindi, and Sindhi.



Nevertheless, despite being poorly documented, her personal background hints at a Sindhi Hindu heritage. The ambiguity surrounding her nationality adds an intriguing facet to her life, one that remains deeply connected to her mission of amplifying the voices of those affected by human rights violations worldwide. Exploring Ravina Shamdasani’s Caree A steadfast dedication to human rights characterizes Shamdasani’s career. As the spokesperson for the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, she plays a pivotal role in shedding light on human rights violations globally.



Her educational path led her to Northwestern University in the United States, where she earned a degree in journalism and political science. After graduating, Ravina briefly ventured into public relations in Chicago, but eventually returned to her journalistic roots. She embarked on her journalism career as a reporter for the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong and later expanded her horizons to New Zealand. There, she collaborated with an NGO focused on assisting ethnic minority immigrants and refugees.



Furthermore, Ms. Shamdasani obtained a master’s degree in human rights law from the University of Hong Kong.In 2010, Shamdasani assumed a central role in the UN human rights office and has been based in Geneva ever since. Throughout the years, her work has revolved around numerous pressing human rights issues, including the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar, conflicts in Syria and Yemen, and the pervasive racism and discrimination experienced by people of African descent. In summary, Ravina Shamdasani’s unwavering commitment to human rights and her illustrious career are underscored by her ability to communicate in multiple languages, positioning her as a formidable advocate for global justice.