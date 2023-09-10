Who Is Coco Gauff? 19-year-old Who Won the Grand Slam Title, Women’s US Open-2023

Coco Gauff secures her inaugural Grand Slam title in an electrifying three-set battle against Aryna Sabalenka. US Open-2023 Good Day Readers. Coco Gauff secures her inaugural Grand Slam title in an electrifying three-set battle against Aryna Sabalenka. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. Coco Gauff secured her first Grand Slam title at the 2023 US Open by defeating Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s singles final. On Saturday, September 9, Coco Gauff achieved a remarkable victory in the 2023 US Open by defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the final, securing her first-ever Grand Slam women’s singles title. The match, which lasted two hours and six minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium, ended with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 6-2. Notably, Gauff now holds the distinction of being the youngest player since Serena Williams in 1999 to clinch this prestigious trophy. Serena, at the age of 18, defeated Martina Hingis 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in the final to claim her title.





The first set of the match was largely one-sided, with Sabalenka taking just 40 minutes to secure the victory. She initiated the match with a break of Gauff’s serve, immediately applying pressure to her opponent. Nonetheless, Gauff responded by breaking Sabalenka’s service to level the score at 2-2. Unfortunately, Gauff’s moment of success was brief, as Sabalenka quickly secured a double break, advancing to a 5-2 lead.

At 2-5, 15-40, the 19-year-old Gauff managed to save a set point, but an unforced error on her part concluded the set. Both players had their fair share of three double faults each and displayed caution with their second serves. However, it was the three breaks earned by Sabalenka that ultimately proved to be the deciding factor.



Sabalenka, on the other hand, managed to recover from losing a break and held her serve to even the second set at 1-1. This time around, Gauff was the one who secured the initial break, propelling herself to a 3-1 lead, and she subsequently held her serve to extend her advantage to 4-1. For the first time in the match, Sabalenka appeared to be facing some difficulties.



Following that point, Gauff didn’t give Sabalenka an opportunity to regain her footing in the second set. The local favorite closed out the set in 44 minutes after Sabalenka made an unforced error. As the second set concluded, the stage was set for an exciting finish, yet Gauff had different plans. Gauff launched the deciding set in an outstanding manner, securing a crucial early break with a powerful forehand down the line. The American sensation continued to gain momentum, achieving a double break and surging to a 3-0 lead in the set.



Although Sabalenka attempted a comeback with a service break, Gauff promptly reciprocated in the following game, making it 5-2. It was merely a matter of time before she secured the title, defeating the reigning Australian Open champion in the process.