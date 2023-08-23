Who Is Cojocari? Missing 12-year-old’s Grandmother Claims She Was Trafficked By Stepfather

In this article, we are going to talk about how a stepfather trafficked a 12-year-old girl. The breaking news is coming that, a missing 12-year-old’s grandmother claims she was trafficked by her stepfather for $5M. Currently, this news is making a huge controversy on the internet and spreading like waves all around the internet. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that a missing 12-year-old girl’s trafficked by her stepfather for $5M. In this article, we are going to talk about Madalina Cojocari. People have very eager to know that is she was kidnapped or not. As per the sources, the grandmother of 12-year-old girl Madalina Cojocari revealed that her granddaughter was kidnapped and subjected to trafficking. The girl’s grandmother appeared outside the courthouse. Scroll down the page to know more in detail.

Who Is Cojocari ?

Further, the 12-year-old girl Madalina was last seen at her Cornelius school in late November 2022. Her mother and stepfather did not file a case against their daughter’s disappearance until December. The 12-year-old girl’s mother’s name is Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter is her stepfather. Last week, they both pled not guilty to failure to report a missing child to police, and Palmiter was released on bond. But, as per Madalina’s grandmother reports, her granddaughter Madalina is still alive and she is kidnapped. Further, the 12-year-old Madalina’s grandmother’s name is Rodica.

As per Madalina’s mother’s reports, she has not seen her daughter after 10 pm on November 23. Rodica, who hails from Moldova, along with her daughter, begins to accuse her daughter’s husband of trafficking Diana and Madalina for $5 million. Madalina’s grandmother also said to the reports that, Chris Palmiter is the main accused who was following her grandaughter for two years and also he stole the all documents. Both mother and daughter are still missing and the investigation is still ongoing. The girl Madalina is described as a sweet and charming girl. The Grandmother said she loves both Madalina and Diana too much. There is no specific indication that the girl may have been trafficked.